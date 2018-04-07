Health Insurance Cards To Soon Introduce Mobile Money For Payments

Soon, holders of National Health Insurance (NHI) cards could renew their cards through mobile money transfers.

This is to avoid the stress that people go through by crowding at the various offices of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to have their cards renewed.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations officer of the New Juaben Municipal Office of the NHIA Mr Joseph Nii Commey at a community durbar at Densuano near Koforidua.

The durbar formed part of the activities of the People for Health (P4H) project which was being implemented in the New Juaben Municipality to sensitise the people about their health rights to enable them enjoy quality health care.

The project is sponsored by Send Ghana, Penplusbyte and the Ghana News Agency

He said currently, people could give their NHIS cards due for renewal to their Assembly Members with the required renewal fees for them to do bulk renewal of their cards for them at the NHIA office.

Mr Commey said, people on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme were not to pay for the renewal of their cards and therefore urged such people to bring their cards and the necessary documents to prove that they are on the LEAP programme to the NHIA Secretariat for the renewal.

He urged any NHJS card bearer to demand receipts for any service offered them.

Ms Rose Nanne, a Senior Nursing Officer said patients had the right to ask medical personnel to explain why they gave a particular prescription to them explaining that while the patients had a lot of rights, the patient also had responsibility for quality healthcare.

Mr Emmanuel Larbi of the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly explained that the LEAP was not for widows and widowers and that a widow or widower who could not work and had no children or relations to cater for them could qualify depending on their standard of living and circumstances.

Mr Kofi Afari, New Juaben Municipal Focal Person of the P4H project explained that many Ghanaians do not enjoy quality health care that they should because they lacked information about their health rights and urged the people to take their health issues seriously.