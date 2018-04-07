Taxi Drivers Want Better Services At GRA

Some taxi drivers in the Bolgatanga Municipality have expressed frustrations they go through at the offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in registering for Tax Identification Numbers (TIN).

They have therefore suggested to authorities at the GRA to up their campaign by introducing innovative products and strategies to make tax payment easier for them.

They have also suggested that picking up of their TIN numbers at the as DVLA and nearby officers where they renewed their vehicle licenses was also made easier.

They indicated that competition in the trade, especially with the advent of tri-cycle riders popularly known as 'Can boo' was making sustaining the taxi business in the Municipality a huge challenge.

The problem was made known at a Tax education programme in the Municipality where the drivers, and traders were schooled on tax compliance as part of the second phase of the Tax Campaign programme organised by the National Commission for Civic Education NCCE in collaboration with the GRA.

Traders, dressmakers, Faith based organisations and trade associations were schooled on tax compliance, offences and penalties, and the correlation between taxes and the national development.

Mr Umar Jafar Al Sadik, Municipal Director for the NCCE who spoke with the Ghana News Agency during the campaign, said that the cry of the drivers was because they paid quarterly visits to the DVLA for renewal of their vehicle documents and requested to the GRA to place the service along the same area.

Mr Al-Sadik noted that when citizens comply to pay tax, it enabled government to provide needed social amenities and infrastructure towards development and urged drivers to honour their tax obligations to ensure that more development projects reached more communities to improve the lives of people in the region.

The Municipal Director reiterated that previous outreach activities and radio broadcast programmes helped to explain the import of the campaign and expressed the hope that all citizens would join in the campaign and comply to pay their taxes.

GNA

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA