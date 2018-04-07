Maiden Akwatia Revival Congress Held To Revamp The Town

The Akwatia Development Association (AKDA) has organised its first congress to brainstorm on how to revive the once vibrant Akwatia township at Akwatia.

Addressing the congress, the chairman of the association, Dr. Joseph Amuzu, explained that the new association formed by Akwatia citizens both in Ghana and abroad was alarmed about the decline in the standard of living of the people.

Dr Amuzu said the time had come for the people to unite as never before to move the township forward and to take charge of their destiny.

The theme for the congress was "strength through unity to develop Akwatia".

Speaking on the topic "the current situation of Akwatia: implication for the youth", Mr. Raphael Owusu-Agyemanga legal practitioner said, many hold the view that Akwatia was collapsing and that was due to the fact that the Great Consolidated Diamonds Ghana Limited (GCDGL) that took over from the Ghana Consolidated Diamond in 2011 had failed to be productive.

He therefore recommended that the Akwatia Development Association found out the terms of the divestiture of the mine to inform the next course of action of the association.

Mr Owusu-Agyemang said in a recent interview with an official of the company reported in Rough and Polished magazine, said GCDGL had the potential of providing about 400,000 carats of diamonds provided there was adequate investment in the company and questioned if the capacity of GCDGL was properly evaluated before the mines were handed over to it and if so how come they were seeking finance in order to start operations.

Touching on education, Mr. Owusu -Agyemang called for the setting up of an education fund to assist needy but brilliants students and the establishment of institution of higher learning to enable those students interested in gaining knowledge and expertise to do so.

He said there seemed to be so much apathy among the youth of the town and politics "seems to divide us more than unite us".

Ambassador Yaw Agyei, former Ghana Envoy to Pakistan and Brazil said Akwatia today was almost a ghost town and explained that during the era of the Consolidated African Selection Trust (CAST) and the early days of the Ghana Consolidated Diamond (GCD), life in Akwatia was far better than it was.

Mr Basil Ahiable, a procurement consultant who chaired the function said accountability was the key to development and therefore called on the executive of the association to be transparent in all their actions.

The Akwatiahene, Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, asked the people to unite and do away with habits that retarded progress, while working to build a new Akwatia.

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Madam Mercy Adu Gyamfi asked the people to forget about partisan politics for now and together think of Akwatia?s development.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Seth Birikorang Ofosu warned the association against dabbling in partisan politics.

