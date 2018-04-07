NGOs Introduce Their Version Of School Feeding Programme

Two Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) at Adedkrom in the Birim North District have initiated School Feeding Programme in the Adadekrom L/A School to help increase enrolment and provide quality education in the community.

The NGOs are the Optimist Club of Ghana and the Gibicts Centre for Community and Youth Development (GCCYD).

The gesture was to help deal with absenteeism of school children who had to go home for lunch during break time and never return to continue with their school lessons for the remaining hours of the day.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adadekrom, Mr Foster Oteng, the Eastern Regional President of the Optimist Club of Ghana said considering the environment where the school was located, there was the need for the organisation to give a helping hand in order to promote quality education delivery.

He said his NGO had acquired land for the production of cereals, plantain and other crops on a large scale to support the programme.

He expressed worry at the rate at which school going children were involved in illegal mining in the area and assured that the organisations would do everything in their power to eradicate the menace to ensure that more children returned to the classroom.

Mr Oteng advised parents to prioritise the education of their wards instead of using them for their farm work.

