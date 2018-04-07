More Tax Returns Filed In Ho

Scores of business executives, chiefs and government appointees on Friday filed their tax returns in Ho to mark the launch of 'Tax and good governance week' of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Volta Region.

The 'Tax and good governance week' is a follow up to a national tax campaign by the Authority to promote voluntary tax compliance and filing of annual returns among the citizenry.

Mr Peter Elolo Dara, Manager, Ho Small Tax Office said the Authority could not continue to run after tax payers and urged them to honour their obligations voluntarily.

He said the Authority would mount tax clinics at vantage places to assist and encourage people to file their income tax returns.

Togbe Adase V, Awafia of Ho Ahoe, who chaired the event said honouring tax obligation was a pillar of democracy and urged the populace to rekindle the spirit of 'good citizenship' and pay taxes promptly.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf said as the country moved to 'Ghana beyond Aid', it was imperative for it to raise enough revenue domestically to grow the economy.

He reiterated the importance of voluntary compliance by taxpayers and said it was in that direction that government declared tax amnesty to enable taxpayers register, file returns and make outstanding payments for prior years without the imposition of interest and penalties or prosecution.

Dr Letsa said as a sign of good faith, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had directed that all ministers, government appointees and public officials filed their returns before the deadline of April 30, 2018.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA