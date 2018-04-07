CCFC To Implement Right Strategies To Deepen Impacts

Mr George Baiden, Country Director (CD) of Christian Children's Fund of Canada, a child centred NGO has pledged to implement the right strategies to deepen heartfelt impact on children.

He said the implementation of the right strategies would probe in sitting of the right priorities to address the underlying challenges children face to ensure a permanent change to deepen impact in the society.

Mr Baiden was speaking at the annual retreat of CCFC and its developing partners in Tamale, focusing discussions on strategies, innovations and workable solutions to addressing challenges facing children within communities.

He said CCFC would adopt informed strategies to enable it embark on influential change in educational governance, provision of educational services and the implementation of educational programmes to adequately create greater impacts in the society.

Mr Baiden said children should be empowered to realise their full potential, saying "Children should be provided with the enabling environment with adequate infrastructure to help in their development to be better future leaders".

He indicated that, the lack of improved and adequate educational infrastructure and well trained teachers as well as the limited number of teachers posted to the various schools hindered the development of children in their results.

He urged other NGO'S and development partners to work effectively to expand their portfolio and their revenue generating purse to ensure they worked to their optimum levels.

Rev. Nicholas Kwame, speaking on the theme 'Alone with my God' urged CCFC and its development partners to establish and deepen their relation with God to enable them work effectively to service mankind.

He lauded CCFC and its development partners for their enormous strides made geared towards improving the girl child education and ensuring gender equality.

GNA

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA