Offinso-Boase Accident Kills One Person With Several Others Injured

One person has been confirmed dead and seven others sustained various degrees of injuries when an articulated truck, with registration number GT 4906-13, run through mourners at Offinso Oboase in the Ofinso South district of the Ashanti region on Friday April 6, 2018, when it was being chased by the Police.

According to an eyewitness, Enoch Asamoah, who spoke to Otec News’ Nana Asare Barimah, the truck was being chased by the Police for reason not known, heading towards Akomadan, when the driver lost control and ran through the mourners.

The driver of the truck has absconded but the truck has been impounded by Offinso Police Command.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Offinso Government Hospital morgue for autopsy while those injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.