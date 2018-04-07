Teenager Handed 10 Years For Defilement

Charles Antwi, a 19 year old barber is to spend the next 10 years in prison, having been found guilty of defiling a 14 year old girl by the Juaso Circuit Court.

The convict is said to have forcibly had sex with the victim who had consistently rejected his love proposals.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Yusif Asibey that the victim and her grandmother lived in the same house with the convict at Patrieansah.

He said Antwi had proposed love to the victim who had turned him down on several occasions.

Determined to have his way with the victim, the convict on March 15 at about 2100 hours called the victim to come out of their room for a message at that time her grandmother was fast asleep.

Immediately the girl stepped out of the room, he grabbed her and took her to the kitchen amidst threats that he would kill her if she screamed.

He forcibly had sex with her after which he gave her GHC 20.00 and further issued death threats if she dared informed a third party.

On April 1, the father of the victim noticed changes in the movement of the victim when she went to visit him at Nyaboo.

When the father questioned her, she narrated her ordeal, prompting him to report the case to the police.

The convict was then arrested in the course of investigation where he admitted the offence in his caution statement.