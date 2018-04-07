"I LOVE YOU"

My greatest fear for the body of Christ is that we might consistently say that we are committed to loving others—we might give cognitive assent to the primacy of the Great Commandment—and yet never effectively express love in action. If spiritual formation does not result in a people who are learning to love well in every season of life and in every community, then we are engaged in a spiritual formation that is missing the mark. All of our efforts to develop intimacy with the Savior—Bible study, prayer disciplines, journaling, meditation, and so on—ought to deepen our experience of his love in such a way that we are moved to love with action. May we, like Paul, be so compelled by the love of God that we cannot help but act in service of others.[1]

[1] Bill Miller, “Love and Spiritual Formation” in Foundations of Spiritual Formation, ed. Paul Pettit, 176.