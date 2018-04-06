When Is Woyome Oral Examination Going To Be Continued

Dear Hon.Attorney General.......

I write to you on this day ,6th April,2018 this letter as a citizen of the Republic of Ghana taken into consideration you being the citizens lawyer with clear constitutional mandate as stated in Article 88 of the constitution of Ghana. Before I proceed with what ever message i want to convey to your door steps, Let me use this humble opportunity to wish you a happy Easter. I know if you check the files of the AG's department, you will see a petition dated on 6th January,2016 by five private citizens which was in respect of steps taken by the AG in retrieving monies unconstitutionally paid to woyome by the NDC government after Martin Amidu went to the Apex court to shoot down the Isofoton fraudulent Payment ,waterville and then Woyome respectively.

I am very much aware and cognizant of the fact that, after the apex court declaration, Madam Marrietta Brew Oppong Appiah went to the court with a selective entry of judgement application that was going to pave way for onwards retrieval of the said looted monies. On the 6th January,2016, we submitted the said petition in a request for information under our fundamental human right as citizens pursuant to article 21(1) f of the supreme law of Ghana to be furnished with steps taken to get the monies back to the state. Even before we petitioned the office, citizen Ghana movement led by Kofi Bentil had already filed for such information. Out of gross disrespect to the constitution that established the said office,the AG failed to furnish us the said information which every reasonable Ghanaian is aware that,it falls under the fundamental human right as stated clearly in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

Woyome's oral examination became known to Ghanaians when a chief state Attorney, Ms Dorothy Afriyie in 2016 filed an application at the supreme court to have woyome orally examined on oath concerning his means of satisfying the order that directed him to pay back to the state, monies illegally acquired through the collusion between top government officials and some officers of the AG's department in 2010 under the leadership of the Mills government.When this news came to the public domain, a lot of Ghanaians were happy because,the said exercise was going to disclose truthfully the names of people who benefitted from the said unconstitutional loot as once alleged by Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome. Kwamena Duncan who is the current central regional minister on peacefm Kokrokoo show doubted the genuineness in the exercise and predicted a panic withdrawal of the said application. The day Kwamena Duncan made the said allegation, the same day the application was withdrawn from the court by your predecessor.

Few days after the said panic withdrawal, Mr Martin Amidu filed an application at the supreme court in order for him to be allowed the opportunity to have woyome put in the box for the oral examination. The supreme court on the 16th November granted Mr Amidu's application. Even before Mr Amidu's application went through,his application was opposed by your predecessor together with woyome's lawyers,Ken Aku and Yaw Osarfo Buabeng. Your" predecessor" who was paid with the tax payers money after such disgraceful withdrawal because woyome had threatened to name those who colluded with him to get the said money together with the beneficiaries of the said thievery should he be put in the box ,later the AG went to the same court to oppose Mr Amidu's application.And this was done by the deputy AG, Dr Dominic Ayine who is in the supreme court challenging Amidu's appointment as a special prosecutor on the basis of age. Through out the struggle in court between Mr Amidu and the AG with regards to the application, bullet twelve(12) of Amidu's affidavit was the part i had an interest in .I will like to reproduce same in the preceding paragraph.

*"12. I am also reliably informed and believe same to be true that when the Judgment Debtor was served with the order of this Court he went to inform the NDC of which he is a member and financier and the incumbent Government, in particular the Attorney General and the President personally, that should the order applied for by the Government for his examination be not discontinued he will have no option at his appearance at the Court than to disclose truthfully and faithfully to the Court on oath the names of all NDC and Government beneficiaries of the judgment debt which was paid to him as a result of the unconstitutional conduct of the Attorney General declared in the decision of this Court."* The panic withdrawal of the AG's application was anchored on the above i have highlighted in Amidu's affidavit deposed before the supreme court and that should tell every reasonable Ghanaian that, the NDC was not interested in retrieving the monies fraudulently paid to woyome.

The overwhelming rejection of the NDC in the 2016 general election is as a result of the confidence Ghanaians reposed in the NPP during the said democratic process. On the 31st January,2018, the supreme court struck out one of woyome's frivolous application that was a move by him to block any attempt by the AG to have him put in the box for the continuation of his oral examination after his appearance in court on 24th July,2017 which marked the first day he mounted the witness box. I am also aware of tactics he deployed to run away from the subsequent days for the examination on health grounds. Frankly speaking and in sincerity, the deputy AG, Godfred Yeboah Dame did very well when woyome mounted the witness box for the first time.Seriously it wasnt easy for woyome that day as his counsel told the court to permit woyome to take his drug when the Deputy AG fired him a question that was going to force him to disclose a hidden asset of his. Everybody in this country knew how the self acclaimed business man cum financial engineer struggled in the box that day.

After the hot day in court, Mr Dame disclosed to journalists that, the exercise currently pending in court is of two folds, namely, his means of satisfying the judgement and how he expended the said money paid to him by the NDC government. Madam, what Ghanaians are seriously interested in is the second part of the examination which inter-alia, is going to damage the NDC after we get to hear those behind the create,loot and share as put out by Justice Jones Dotse(JSC). Ghanaians deserve to know how the public purse was plundered under the NDC looter government.The oral examination is key and dear to the heart of many Ghanaians and it is on this note i write to your office for your outfit to put stringent and adequate measures in place to expedite the process that seeks to get woyome in the witness box for the continuation of the examination that has been put on temporary hold up due to woyome's communist inferior tactics.

Madam, i carefully monitored your vetting and the assurance your outfit gave to Ghanaians was that, after your approval by parliament,every judgement debt paid under the NDC government was going to be reviewed for the interest of those Ghanaians who overwhelmingly voted for the government that appointed you to serve in that office. Let me also remind you that, if no "interest" is charged against woyome, the supreme court declaration will be at naught and rendered nugatory at the end of the day. It is a known fact that,the value of twenty thousand Ghana cedis yesterday,is not and cannot be the same value today.

This is why banks are allowed to charge interest on loans secured by customers. The supreme court order was made in 2013 and from that time till now, the state has not been able to retrieve the full amount from Woyome because of the lackadaisical attitude of your predecessor. The said whooping sums of money that was paid in 2010 by the NDC government could have been used to invest in treasury bills and the interest on it alone would have been thrice the Ghc 51.2m. What it means is that, each and every day, the state loses substantial amount of money as he keeps playing "hide and seek" all the time.

I will like to sign off at this material moment because if care is not taken,I may write a full book on this which at the end of the it is going to bore my readers.God bless our home land Ghana and make our nation strong.

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice

6th April,2018