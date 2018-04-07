MTN, aYo Launches Micro Insurance Product For Customers

MTN in partnership with aYo and MetLife have introduced a micro insurance product which covers hospital bills and funeral expenses of clients.

Speaking at the ceremony under the hast tag,” Recharge With Care,” the Country Head of aYo Ghana Intermediaries Limited, Francis Gota said aYo is a JV between MTN Group and MMI Holding that provide relevant, accessible and easy-to-use insurance solutions to Ghanaians. Our mission is to create a future where everyone uses insurance by making it relevant, accessible and easy to use.

He indicated that the introduction of this novel micro insurance product for all Ghanaians is a solution that gives you peace of mind.

“Peace of mind to know that your MyHospital cover will help take care of your hospital bills if you are hospitalized due to an accident or illness. Peace of mind to know that should then unforeseen happen and you or your nominated loved one pass away, your MyLife cover can help take care of the funeral so that you don’t need to break your savings or take a bank loan to support a befitting funeral,” Mr Gota stated.

He noted that aYo Recharge with Care is for everyone, especially our brothers and sisters in the informal sector and those with the perception that insurance is for the rich, educated, formal sector workers.

Mr Gota added that hair-dressers at the little shop on the corner trying to make a living, the drivers who transport us to and from work daily to earn something to take care of their families, the fish seller at the market and others can now smile and confidently go about their daily activates with Peace of Mind because with aYo Recharge with Care, they are covered.

The Acting Consumer Marketing Officer (CMO), Noel Ganson indicated that as they soldier on to provide their customers with relevant life improving products and services, aYo has come up with Recharge with Care, an insurance product or service being offered to subscribers of MTN.

He noted that beyond the financial inclusion imperative of the aYo Recharge with Care service, subscribers will be in the position to enjoy all the benefits of an insurance package in a simple and convenient way.

Mr Ganson emphasized that aYo Recharge with Care enables subscribers to buy a life policy cover up to a maximum of GHS3000.00 for a subscriber and one family member and a hospitalization cover of a maximum of GHS50.00 per night for subscriber only anytime they top up their airtime.

“The amount of airtime to be deducted as premium is automatically set up at enrolment. The minimum and maximum premiums are set at GHS0.5 and GHS2.00 respectively. This makes it possible for more people to be insured while significantly increasing the insurance penetration of the country which is significantly lower than expected,” he stated.

He explained that insurance is now more than a form of social safety net, it is a tool to absorb risks from individuals and ensure stability while promoting economic growth. Insurance has therefore become even more relevant in today’s fast paced world where risks are a part of our daily lives.