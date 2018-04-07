Naked Ghana Now Truly A Shithole

BASIC PRINCIPLES

There are basic principles that guide us in developing sound and non-partisan arguments when faced with controversial National issues. One is the principle of drawing inspirations from the toils, struggles and blood of our ancestors, who led us into what we now call Ghana, our motherland.

This brings to mind our moral obligation to preserve and defend Ghana against all forms of direct and indirect oppression and aggression and to preserve it for the unborn generation. On the other hand, America professes to have permanent interest but no permanent friends. They make friends, achieve their aim and interest, and subsequently dump them somewhere in absurdity. Liberia is a typical example.

MILITARY AGREEMENT

With these basic principles in mind, let us look at the Ghana US military agreement. According to the agreement,

Ghana is to grant unimpeded access to the US to deploy troops and military equipment into Ghana, The agreement does not include a base, but does not also preclude bases at a future date. The agreement requires Ghana to provide unimpeded access to agreed facilities and areas to US forces, their contractors and other related services. Facilities provided shall be either exclusive to US troops or to be jointly used with their Ghanaian Counterparts. Access to and use of a runway that meets the conditions of US forced shall be provided The Americans will use unimpeded, the radio spectrum of Ghana for free and will be exempted from paying taxes on equipment imported into Ghana. Tax authorities, harbour and airport officials shall have no control over the US forces and their equipment. The Army will drive their equipment on our streets without license and our judiciary and the laws of our country shall not apply to them. Ghana receives $20,000 for its military, even though this is not explicit.

COMMENTS FROM STAKEHOLDER

According to military commentators and Ghanaian military analysts, the agreement gives the US army uncontrolled access to occupy and enter our towns and cities, to be able to kill and kick against our sovereignty without legal processes; to import military equipment which our security agencies cannot inspect let alone authorize. Critics, including veteran army officers and civil society groups, suggest that the agreement amounts to mortgaging the country`s sovereignty, and calls for its rejection. The agreement which applied to Germany and Japan after the war cannot apply to us, because we have not lost any war against America.

DUTY OF OUR LEADERS

It is important to note, that Ghana, is not for the President and not for the 29.6 million people living in it only. It is also for the unborn generations. We have the duty and obligation to hand it over as Non Aligned to the next generation. Any attempt to mortgage or sell our sovereignty to the US makes our children captives. Africa is blessed with rich oil and gas Fields as well as important mineral resources; despite these rich oil, gas and mineral resources, Africa still remains very poor, because the major pillars supporting our economies are in foreign hands. Besides African leadership is corrupt and so signs all types of bogus economic and military agreements inimical to the people and their countries. For a reward, they receive heavy bribes making them rich in the mist of poverty.

CASE STUDY OF GHANA

The case study of Ghana is frightening. Obuasi Goldmines is for the Americans. Tarkwa, Eduapriem, Bogoso and Damang gold mines are for Anglo-American and S. African Consortium. The Oil and Gas explorations and production plants are about 70% in the hands of Americans including Exxon Mobil explorations. The rest are Chinese and others nation. Even without this military agreement, about 60% of our economy is already in the hands of Americans. It is therefore difficult to understand what influenced the drafting of this one sided military agreement which seeks to worsen our plight. With this military agreement in force, Ghana has sold her birth right to the Americans for scanty $20million. Our Army and our economy would work at alltimes in the interest of America.

COUNTRIES HOSTING AMERICAN SOLDIERS

Looking over the shoulders to Japan, Korea, Germany, Afghanistan, Phillippines, one would realize with shock that all these countries have attempted several times to get the American soldiers out of their countries because of the conduct of American soldiers both towards the individual Governments and the civilian society. The soldiers virtually plant American interest in the centre of that country.

The environmental radioactive as well as chemical remains of the army will be an unavoidable left over that can cost thousands of lives many years after it has all ended. The truth lies in the fact that America has permanent interest, but no permanent friend.

By Dr. Kofi Hayford

Chief Convener

