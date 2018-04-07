Unemployability The Main Cause Of Social Crises In The Ghanaian Society

The Author

Youth or graduate employability has been a major hard tackle issue in Ghana for a quiet a considerable time now. Clearly, it can be seen that this phenomenon is not limited to Ghana only but rather a global challenge for several decades and it has been with hunting several or almost all nations in the world be it development nation. It has even become more pertinent since the year 2007 till date owning to global economic crunch.

It is time the private sector works with the government and creates more jobs to bring this canker to an end, by building our human capital to bring about the development of Ghana and Africa.

Unemployability is a general problem in Ghana and there must be a partnership between government and the private sector to address it. I will also urge corporate bodies to employ and retrain graduates to fit their job standards, so as to reduce growing unemployment on the continent. Youth unemployment and underemployment are among the main barriers to development in Ghana. Not only does the exclusion of young people from the labor force perpetuate generational cycles of poverty, it also breaks down social cohesion and can be associated with higher levels of crimes and violence among idle youth.

Unemployability: is one of the social problems in Ghana which has assumed a greater dimension with the emergency of illegal gold mining known as Galamsay in Ghana, as every young school leaver had to abandon class rooms and the village in search of employment in the urban centers, whiles some end up been trafficked and smuggled or sent to Europe and sold to the Arabs, Tuaregs and Rebels for money.

Investigations conducted by Azeteng Narwhal Azeteng, a Ghanaian Private Investigative Journalist who travel by land to five countries Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Algeria, Morocco and across the Sahara Desert and back home by land. His undercover work took him 120 days, which was about Human Trafficking, Azawad Rebels, {ECOWAS} Economic Community of West Africa States and Tuaregs.

Our Africa leaders, especially the politicians have nothing good to offer the youth and only misuse states money and other money coming from the European Union to use for the development of the country.

These migrants take the risks through the Sahara Desert to Europe for greener pastures whiles others are Trafficked and sold out for money by our own Africans.

Psychological Impact of Unemployability: Unemployability, particularly when unexpected or involuntary, may take its toll on mental health. A large body of scientific evidence demonstrates convincing evidence that unemployed people manifest higher levels of psychological wellbeing than do their employed peers.

Unemployability has been linked with a number of psychological disorder, particularly anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. Dangerous behaviors including suicide and violence towards family members or others also correlate with unemployment. It also often results from a complex and interwoven set of economic, social, loss of parents and political forces. It is also harmful to the psychological health.

Mental health: Mental Health problems like, low self-confidence, feeling unworthy, depression and hopelessness. With the lost income and the frustration involved in it. The recently unemployed will develop negative attitude toward common things in life and may feel that, all sense of purpose is lost. Frequent emotions could be low self-teem, inadequateness and feeling dejected and hopeless.

Tension at home: Quarrels and arguments at home front which may lead to tension and increased numbers of divorces and many more.

Tension Over Taxes Rise: Unemployability also brings up discontent and frustration amongst the tax paying citizen in order to meet the demands of the unemployment fund, the government many times may have to increase the taxes thus given way to restlessness amongst the paying citizens.

Feature more, Crime and Violence: Increase in the rate of crime.

Youth: the youth are also affected with HIV AIDS. Because of unemployability, young ladies are into prostitution as their profession to make a living and they end up getting these diseases in their immune systems which they will finally die. In Ghana those into prostitution, are also known as Commercial Sex Workers.

MEASURES TO UNEMPLOYABILITY PROBLEMS IN GHANA:

Following are the measures to solve unemployability problems in Ghana.

Change in industrial technique: production technique should suit the needs and means of the country. It is essential that labor intensive technology should be encouraged in place of capital intensive technology.

Policy Regarding Seasonal Unemployability: Seasonal unemployment is found in agriculture sector and agro based industries. To remove it:

Agriculture should have multiple cropping Plantation, horticulture, dairying and animal husbandry should be encouraged Cottage industries should be encouraged.

Change in Education System: Education pattern should be completely changed, children who have liking for higher studies should be admitted in colleges and universities. Emphasis should be given on vocational education. Qualified engineers should start their own small units.

Expansion of Employment Exchanges: More employment exchanges should be opened. Information regarding employment opportunities should be given to people.

More Assistance to Self-employed People: Most people in India are self-employed. They are engaged in agriculture, trade, cottage, and small scale industries, Just to mention few. These persons should be helped financially, providing raw materials and technical training.

Full and more productive employment: the main objective of country’s employment policy should be to increase employment opportunity and productivity of labor. Government should adopt a policy that provides employment to all people.

Increase in Production: To increase employment, it is essential to increase production in agriculture and industries sectors. Development of small and cottage industries should be encouraged.

More Important to Employment Programmes: In five years plans more importance should be given to employment. The programmes like irrigation, roads, flood control, power, agriculture, rural electrification can provide better employment to people.

High Rate of Capital Formation: rate of capital formation in the country should be accelerated. Capital formation should be particularly encouraged in such activities which generate employment opportunities. Capital output ratio should be kept low.

Industries in Cooperative Sector: industries in cooperative sector should be encouraged. Kerala government set up a texture mill covering 600 unemployed persons on cooperative basis. This is a novel approach to fight against unemployment.

Ghana government should take necessary steps in this direction:

Decentralization of Industrial Activity: Decentralization of industrial activity is necessary to reduce unemployability. If industrial activities are centralized at one place, there will be less employment opportunities in the under developed areas. So government should adopt such policies which encourage decentralization of industrial activity.

Population Control: The growth of population should be checked in order to solve unemployability, problem. Family planning programme should be implemented widely and effectively.

BY Mr Issah Musah Adams

The writer is the Founder and President of Support Life International, as well as a Ghanaian based in Los Angeles California.