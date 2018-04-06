National Service Begins Registration of Ghanaian Residents In The Diaspora

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs

Office of the Office of the President has announced to all Ghanaians across the Diaspora who studied home and abroad and wish to do their national service, to register with the NSS latest by Monday, April 30, 2018.

It said eligible applicants, who are resident abroad and are of age 18 years and above may personally submit their application letters to the Diaspora Affairs office at the Presidency or the NSS Head office in Accra or log onto the scheme’s website https//portal.nss.gov.gh and provide the required information.

It added that all application letters must be accompanied with a certified true copy of academic certificates or attestation letter, certified true copy of academic transcripts from accredited tertiary institution(s) attended, school I.D. card, passport biodata, students’ visa and any other relevant documents to support the application.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Acting Executive Director of the NSS.

The Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980, Act 426 imposes a duty on all Ghanaians of 18 years and above to do national service for a minimum duration of one (1) year.