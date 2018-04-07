Journalists Trained on Social Media/Mobile APPs and Public Media Campaign in Western Region

A 3-day training workshop aimed at equipping journalists with skills and knowledge in the application of social media and mobile APPs to enhance their reporting on migration issues is taking place in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi.

The training workshop, which falls under the project ‘Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migrants’ Rights’ jointly funded by the ECOWAS Commission and the European Union and implemented in Ghana by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Media Response will provide practical tools to journalists in the use of social media and other new media technologies to reach wider audience on the issues of migration.

The training will help them develop strategies/features of a functional mobile smartphone application that will empower journalists to advance access to information on investigative journalism reporting on free movement and migration in collaboration with private sector.

In all twenty (20) journalists are participating in the training and are expected to constitute a core team of media personnel who will use social media tools and mobile APP to enhance their ability to reach a wider audience and facilitate coverage on of migration issues from the field.

Participants will be taken through practical topics such as - Social media platforms and strategy; social media use in news reportage, creating and writing for blogs, generating QR Codes for news reporting, mobile journalism, photojournalism, developing infographics, hashtagging; measuring and listening tools; defining public awareness campaigns and its objectives; strategies for successful public awareness campaigns; implementation and timing of public awareness campaigns; principles for ethical public awareness campaigns on migration as well as practical group presentations.

The participants were drawn from the Information Services Department (ISD), Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The training expert for the workshop, Mr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku (Lecturer, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) who is also a Communications and New Media/IT expert with extensive consulting experience said the training will deploy a combination of theoretical and practical sessions with interactive exercises such as demonstrations, simulation, role play and interactive group work in order to achieve the learning objectives.

Dr. Joshua Garba, a visiting lecturer from the Federal Republic of Nigeria will on the last day of the workshop take participants through practical and interactive brainstorming to assist the effective development of a mobile application.