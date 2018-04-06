The Jackson And DEEN Foundations Pick Extraordinary Achievement Award

The third edition of the National Philanthropy Forum and Awards has been held in Accra, with focus on promoting and sustaining the work of the third sector (NGOs, CSOs) to impact national development.

This year’s summit, which was under the theme: “The Role Of the Third Sector (NGOs, CSOs) in Attaining National Development”, took place at the Accra International Conference Centre from March 28-29.

The event is organised annually to bring together NGOs, CSOs and other actors within the third sector as well as those in other sectors of the economy for engagement that gears toward improving the country’s philanthropy space.

Members of the Philanthropy and NGO community, as well as government officials and traditional leaders, heavily attended the 2-day event.

The summit ended with an awards ceremony, where eleven humanitarians were honoured for their outstanding philanthropic contributions towards developing society.

The number of awardees included individuals, celebrities, traditional leaders and civil society organisations (CSOs), and other organizations.

According to Dr Ben Ocra, President of the Ghana Philanthropy Forum, the awards scheme was instituted to recognise the efforts of philanthropists and encourage nonprofit groups in the nation.

“By this award, we do not seek to pay them back for their benevolence, but instead, to appreciate their efforts, hoping they get encouraged to do more for society”, he said.

Prof. and Mrs Jackson of the Jackson and Deen Foundations were presented with ‘Extraordinary Achievement Award 2018’.

The DEEN and The Jackson Foundations have over the years, granted educational scholarships to many disadvantaged persons in Ghana.

Receiving the Award, Mrs Theodosia Jackson, a Co-Chair of the Foundation expressed her deepest appreciation to the organisers of the event for recognising the impact of the Foundations.

Mrs Jackson who doubles as the Principal of Jackson College of Education explained how the College has impacted many lives. Mrs. Jackson recounted major contributions of the Foundation since its inception.

She said the Foundation has committed huge sums of money to cater for many people. She, therefore, appealed to individuals and organisations to contribute to the educational endowment fund to enable the Foundation to expand its coverage.