Baidoo Withdraws From NPP Race

Mr. Samuel Annobil Baidoo, one of the candidates in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Central Regional Youth Organizer race, has pulled out.

He cited the unity and harmony of the party as the reasons for his withdrawal from the contest.

He has already written to formally inform the National and Regional Officers about his decision.

Mr. Baidoo pledged his continued loyalty to the party and commitment to work hard to sustain it on the path of growth.

He rallied his supporters not to feel let down or downhearted.