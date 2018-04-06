Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Provides Free Health Care To Teberebie And Surrounding Communities

Tarkwa, 06 April 2018 – Over five hundred inhabitants from Teberebie, one of the host communities of the AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Gold Mine (AAIM), and people from adjoining communities benefitted from a free health screening and medical care, organised by the Mine. The exercise, which is held periodically is part of the mine’s medical outreach programme to improve the health of community members.

Preventive Health is a basic concern and a priority area for the community development initiative of the AAIM.

Beneficiaries were screened for various ailments such as malaria, hypertension, respiratory tract infection and skin infection among others. Those who needed further assessment and management were referred to the Tarkwa Government hospital.

Thirty year old mother of one, Dinah Ocran could not hide her joy “Just this morning I was going to the hospital but the presence of the health team in the community has been timely. My son and I have been screened and given quality drugs and I am happy with such initiative the mine gives to us often”.

Gladys Esenu who was referred to the mine’s clinic for observation admits that the Iduapriem Gold Mine’s presence in the community has brought relief to them especially in the area of health care delivery, an attestation of leaving their communities with a sustainable future by the mine. She was particularly impressed with the mine’s emergency response system which saved her from collapsing.

Cynthia Odoom Wilson, a Physician Assistant of the Mine said this year’s outreach was expanded in scope to include Ears and Nose treatment, as well as Dental and eye care. The exercise was undertaken by three medical doctors, two Physician Assistants and health care workers from the Tarkwa Government Hospital and the satellite health facilities in the Tarkwa municipality.

“Such interventions are our contributions in complementing the Sustainable Development Goal 3. The huge participation to the health programme is an attestation of making healthcare accessible for the mine’s host communities” Cynthia added.