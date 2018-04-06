President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit
George Weah, Liberian President
Liberia President, George Weah, has touched down in Ghana for a two-day working visit.
Following his visit to Cote d'Ivoire, Mr Weah proceeded to Ghana with his delegation and arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at about 11:30 am on Friday, 6 April 2018 where he was received by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
He is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo on trade, investment, among others.
The two leaders will also discuss issues related to peace within the ECOWAS sub-region.
President Weah was accompanied by Samuel D. Tweah, Minister of Finance; Varney Sirleaf, Minister of Internal Affairs and Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information, among others.
