Head Of Local Government Service Visits Staff Of Techiman North District

The head of local government service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur and his team from the local government service paid a working visit to techiman North district Assembly. The meeting was to discuss amongst other things issues bordering staff of the local government service in the District

The District chief executive for techiman North, Hon. Peter Mensah in his welcome address thank the head of service on behalf of the Chiefs and people of tuobodom traditional Area and on his own behalf for coming to tuobodom.

Furthermore, he expresses his joy with the team and said today is the first time a head of the local government service paid a working visit to techiman North district. He is over whelmed and proud with the kind gesture.

Hon. Peter Mensah shared some few challenges with head of service in terms of limited vehicles for the assembly and lack of office accommodation. However, he was quick to add that the Assembly Complex is almost ready for use. He urged Dr Nana Ato Arthur to always have techiman North at heart when it comes to sharing of the National cake.

The district coordinating director, Joseph K .B .Tang told staff to pay rap attention to issues that head of service will discuss, and not to wait after his departure question would then be ask, he said he would not be in the capacity to answer those questions.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur said, he had heard a lot about Tuobodom in Songs, and in Documents, and today he is here with us to share the practices of professionalism to improve local Governance in Ghana. He went further to say that, what is within them is to build the capacity of staff and that Ghanaians expect much from worker.

He urged all staff to be punctual and eschew lateness, but serious in training programmes, he said most officers are not always serious when they attend workshops. Head of service stress that District Chief Executives (DCE’s) and District Coordinating Directors (DCD’s) recently signed a performance contract and that all performance contracts will be measured.

He cautioned staff to always put up report on workshops attended for future reference but urged them to share the best practices amongst themselves to improve performance at their respective district.

He concluded with a pled to the Finance and Revenue units to reduce revenue linkages and urge the revenue collector to have the district at heart and not to exchange revenue with (puna yams) when in the field to collect revenue. He finally cautions the Assemblies to improve on their sanitation issues and make the districts free from felt.