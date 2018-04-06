Restoration of teacher trainee allowance brings stability on campuses

An Aspiring Brong Ahafo Regional Second Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Justina Owusu Banahene, has lauded government for re-introducing the payment of monthly allowance to teacher-trainees across the country’s public colleges of education saying; this has brought some “stability” on the campuses.

“Students are now concentrating on their studies and are no more running around for money from their parents and guardians; everyone is now busily focusing on their academic work and this is very good for studies as they now have the peace of mind to study”, she said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Statesman.

Known widely as Awo, Madam Owusu Banahene, who is a lecturer of the Berekum College of Education, noted that considering the various policies and interventions being rolled-out by government, Ghanaians would soon feel the impact in their lives and called for calm among the rank and file of NPP members and Ghanaians in general.

Madam Owusu Banahene, who is also a former NPP Regional Women’s Organiser, was optimistic about her chances in the up-coming elections saying “I’ve so far been to 13 constituencies and the response is very positive.”

“After my visit to the constituencies, various individuals from the constituencies later call and send me messages to encourage me and lend their unflinching support to me and I think the response so far is positive”, she told the Daily Statesman.

According to her, she has been in touch with the grass-root members of the party and she is already known widely by the various constituencies and so people can attest to her hard work and dedication to the party over the years.

Madam Owusu Banahene said when voted into office as the Brong Ahafo Regional Second Vice-Chairman of the NPP, she would work hard to “solidify the grass-root” and promote their interest at all times.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene has been an integral part of the NPP from as far back as 1990 when she joined the then Danquah-Busia Club. She was then in Sixth Form at the Acherensua Secondary School (ACHISCO).

She later joined and played various remarkable roles in TESCON as a student at the Atebubu College of Education and also at the University of Cape Coast.

Where-ever she has found herself; she has never hidden her heart-felt love and support for the NPP.

Madam Owusu Banahene called on the NPP executives in the Brong Ahafo Region who will be casting their vote to elect new regional executives to vote massively for her as the next Regional Second Vice-Chairman for a brighter future of the party in the region.

She said, with her reach experience over the years, from the formation of the party to date, she has all that it takes to consolidate the party’s electoral fortunes in the region in the next general elections.

