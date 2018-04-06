Sankore again! - 30-year old man burns pregnant wife to death

In the midst of the raging charged politically motivated rancor and animosity that has repeatedly rocked Sankore in Asunafo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region for some time, a 30-year man in the area has allegedly poured petrol on his wife, after a fight between them; killing his wife, who was eight months pregnant in the process.

Azumah Konla, who is now in the grips of the Police, is alleged to have attacked his wife on Wednesday, March 25, 2018, in the morning and succeeded in killing her and later poured petrol on her and set their house ablaze; and run away after the act.

Their two children aged six and four, whose names are being withheld, quickly rushed to a nearby bush for cover, from where they saw all that their father was doing to their mother.

Confirming the issue, the Brong Ahafo Regional PRO of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said on 25th March 2018, the Kukuom Police received a report that a pregnant woman had been burnt to death in her room at Oda, a cottage near Sankore.

The Police then rushed to the scene at about 7 am the same day and found the body of Gladys Kuma, alias Korkor, burnt into ashes, with the head of the unborn baby protruding around her abdomen in a horrible way.

Chief Inspector Oppong said preliminary search conducted in the room by the Police raised suspicion that the suspect struggled with his wife before finally over-powering her.

He said their two children recounted to the Police how their father attacked their mother, killed her after which he poured petrol on her and burned her and the entire house; and then took to his heels.

According to the Regional Police PRO, the Police intelligence later led to the arrest of Azumah Konla last Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The suspect is currently being detained by the Police for interrogation and prosecution.

Chief Inspector Oppong thanked the public for assisting the Police with relevant information which contributed to the arrest of the suspect and hoped that this collaboration would be sustained to the mutual benefit of all.

