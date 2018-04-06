Mason Charged For Defiling A Pregnant Teenager

A 21-year old mason is before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a pregnant teenager.

Kwaku Honu charged with defilement pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Honu told the court that he was not aware that the victim whom he met two months ago at Kasoa Bawjiase in the Central Region was five months pregnant.

However an interaction between him and the trial judge sent the audience laughing.

Judge: Did you know the girl (15 years) was five months pregnant when you met her?

Honu: No

Judge: When you took the victim to your house didn't you see that she was pregnant?

Honu: No, I took her home in the night so I did not see the pregnancy

Judge: Are there no lights in your house?

Honu: Yes, there are.

When the court asked him whether he had heard about HIV/AIDs, Donkor said he had heard about it but did not use any condom during the act.

Donkor further told the court that HIV/AIDS could be acquire through sex yet he did not use any condom during the act.

The court after admitting Donkor to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with one surety advised him to go and work hard because a DNA test would be conducted to ascertain the father of the baby.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said the complainant is a 15-year old school dropout and is seven months pregnant. The accused and the victim reside at Oyarifa.

Prosecution said between February and March this year, the accused person met the victim at Kasoa Bawjiase and became friends.

Due to that Honu invited the victim to his residence at Oyarifa where he lived in a five bedroom uncompleted house. Whiles there, prosecution said Honu had numerous sexual encounters with the victim.

The victim, prosecution said informed Honu later that she was pregnant and soon after this information, Honu started harassing her to leave his abode and go and live with her mother and refused to give her money for transport.

The Prosecution said the victim who was not happy with that informed Honu's friend who approached Honu on the matter.

This however infuriated Honu and he assaulted the victim but during the scuffle a witness came to the victim's aid and handed over Honu to the Police at Oyarifa.

Later the matter was transferred to Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical assistance.

By Joyce Danso, GNA