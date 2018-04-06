Court Remands Motor Rider For Robbery And Stealing

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded Ibrahim Issaka, a motor rider for alleged conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and robbery into Police custody.

The accused pleaded not guilty and would reappear on Thursday, April 19.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainants were Joshua Dankwa, an electrical engineer and Lydia Boahemah, a soldier at Takoradi Naval base.

He said on March 27 at about 2000 hours the accused and two others now at large went to 37 Military Hospital area on a motorbike rode close to a sprinter bus in traffic whilst one of them slapped Lydia and snatched her infinix Note 4 mobile phone valued at GH¢850.00, whilst making a call in the bus.

The Prosecution said the accused proceeded to Joshua, who was in his private car and informed him that he had had a flat tyre and whilst his attention was on the tyre, the accused person picked his infinix Note 4 mobile phone again valued at GH¢850.00 and took to their heels.

'Complainant raised an alarm and the accused were chased and when Ibrahim attempted to flee with the motorbike with one of the accomplices, they were knocked down by a vehicle,' he added.

He said Ibrahim's accomplice however escaped but he was arrested and a search conducted on him on the spot revealed Joshua's infinix mobile phone in his pocket.

The prosecution said Ibrahim denied the offence in his caution statement.