Student In Court For Defiling Girl 13 After Swimimming

A 22-year-old student who taught a 13 year girl how to swim at the beach near the Independence Square and defiled her later, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Joseph Awuku pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire indicated to the court that the Police have not completed investigations into the matter hence prayed it to remand Awuku.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku remanded him into Police custody pending further investigations into the matter.

He is to reappear on April 17.

The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Atimbire was that the complainant is a trader residing at North Kaneshie and mother of the victim who lives with her grandmother at Fadama.

Prosecution said Awuku also live with his friend at Kwashiebu. On March 29, this year, at noon, the victim and her class mate went to the beach at the Independence Square.

Whiles there accused and two others joined the victim and her friend to swim. Later in the night, Awuku lured the victim to a dilapidated building, had sex with her and kept her there overnight.

The following day, prosecution said, Awuku and a female friend took the victim to his house but kept the victim in his friend's lotto kiosk.

The Prosecution said complainant's mother look every for the victim but to no avail hence lodged complaint with the Police Darkuman

On March 31, this year, Prosecution said the victim returned home and when quizzed she revealed what transpired to her mother.

The victim led her family to Awuku's house where he was arrested and handed to the Police at Tesano.

Later the matter was transferred to the Accra Regional branch of the Domestic Violence Victim's Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a medical report form was issued for the victim to be examined by a medical practitioner.