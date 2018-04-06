GN Bank Not Part Of Banks Listed For Liquidation

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GN Bank, Mr Issah Adam, has called on their customers to have confidence in the bank since it was not part of banks listed by the Bank of Ghana for liquidation.

'To you our valued customers, be assured that the going concern status of your bank is not threatened in any way, your deposits are safe and always available to you for withdrawal anywhere in Ghana, shareholders are injecting additional capital into the bank to make it even more liquid'

He assured the customers that the bank was poised to meet the new minimum capital requirement of GH¢400 million set by the bank of Ghana, adding 'we are on track in meeting the new minimum capital requirement in line with our capital plan submitted to Bank of Ghana for the first quarter'.

Mr Adams said this when 50 loyal customers of the bank in the Western region were awarded for contributing to the success, growth and sustainability of the indigenous private Ghanaian owned bank.

The event which is the 9th to being organised, saw each of the awardees receiving a certificate and a hamper and were also treated to a luncheon.

The occasion was also used to launch 'GN Mobile Money and Payglobal' which are innovations introduced by the bank to allow its customers to do banking without necessarily going to the banking hall.

Mr Adam said the awards were to show the bank's appreciation to its customers for remaining loyal to GN bank through thick and thin from their '1st National days' to their current status as a Universal Bank.

'We take great pride in our relationship with you and above all your commitment to doing lasting business with us… all of which have helped the bank to grow into one of the largest banks in Ghana with most footprints across the length and breadth of the country'.

He said in the present scenario of stressful competitive environment in the banking industry, excellence in customer service was the most important tool to sustain business.

'At GN Bank, as a service organisation, customer service and customer satisfaction are our prime concern, the bank not only believe that providing prompt and efficient service is essential but also recognises the right of our customers to complain and indeed welcome their complaints as a valuable feedback to improve our service and products'

According to the CEO, a customer complaint desk has been established at each of their locations to receive and address customer complaints, adding that to ensure excellent customer service, a Customer Service Department has also been established to drive the banks customer service policy.

Mr Allan Quaye, Marketing and Customer Service Manager said the bank had introduced a number of innovative programmes which would make banking very flexible for its customers across the 300 branches nationwide.

He said it was the plan of the bank to build a club 100 loyal customer group at the regional level whiles the national level it would have a club 1000, adding the awards would be an annual programme.

Mr Quaye said becoming a member of the club 100 would enable loyal customers to benefit from the other products and services of Nduom Group of business at a lower percentage rate.

During customer feedback session, many of the customers expressed concern about loans conditions, network breakdowns and customer service relations among others.

They however expressed gratitude to the bank for appreciating them and promised to embark on membership drive for the bank.

GNA

By Justina Paaga GNA