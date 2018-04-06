DKT Intensifies Contraceptive Campaign

DKT, a non-profit social marketing organisation whose core mission is the provision of safe and affordable options for family planning and STI prevention, intensified its campaign for contraceptive usage during the Easter celebrations.

DKT, best known for its range of Fiesta and Kiss condoms and Lydia female contraceptives, positioned its staff at the Sekyere tollbooth on the Accra-Nkawkaw highway to educate commuters on safe sex while distributing free condoms.

The Assistant Brands Manager of Kiss condoms, Michael Adewale, said the event formed part of activities in implementing the campaign concept 'No KISS No Way' for Kiss condoms.

He said a total of 1,000 cars had their toll fee paid for by DKT by showing their pack of condoms as their 'pass' at the tollbooth to have 'free' access to continue their journey.

The team continued to the party grounds of Kwahu, where similar activations were organised in several clubs and bars.

Mr Adewale explained that the 'No Kiss No Way' activations are aimed at empowering women to insist on condoms and as a means of educating the general public on the need to protect themselves during the festive season with Kiss condoms, which prevent them from STIs and unintended pregnancies.

DKT Ghana was established in February 2011 and its mission is to contribute to raise modern contraceptive prevalence rate (mCPR), reduce maternal mortality and provide safe quality options for HIV/AIDS prevention through dynamic social marketing in Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri