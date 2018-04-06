Lume Residents Lack Potable Water

Residents of Agogoe Lume in the Ho Municipality do not have access to adequate potable water.

They currently rely on a single borehole that was constructed in the community several years ago.

The over 1,500 inhabitants of the community have no choice than to ration water from the only borehole.

Women and children form long queues daily to fetch water for cooking and other household chores.

A resident, Fafali Edzordzi, told DAILY GUIDE that “we wake up as early as 3:00 am to queue for water before we can collect a bowl of water for domestic use.”

Another resident Mawufemor Asiwome also commented: “Our only river dried up totally, thus mounting pressure on the borehole in the community.”

To this end, the chiefs and elders have resolved to raise funds to construct an additional borehole and mechanize the two for the community.

The Dufia of Lume Atsyame, Togbe Agbenyedzo VI, who spoke at a durbar to climax Easter, bemoaned the scarcity of potable water in the community, which negatively affects academic performance of students.

He said government alone cannot address all the problems in the country, hence their commitment to raise funds to begin the project and also seek assistance from government, philanthropists and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Togbe Agbenyedzo VI was hopeful the over GH¢50,000 project, when completed, would supply water to households in the area to reduce the stress the residents, especially girls and women go through daily.

He urged the youth to be focused and hardworking, as they pool resources together to improve the lives of the inhabitants.