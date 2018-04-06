Volta NADMO Appeals For Logistical Support

Mr Devine Bosson, Volta Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has appealed for logistical support ahead of the rainy season.

He said only one vehicle was available for the 476 staff in the region, making disaster management a strenuous activity for the Organisation.

Mr Bosson said this at a Regional Coordinating Council meeting of Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Ho.

He said almost all Districts and Municipalities in the region suffered storm-related disasters, and called on stakeholders to equip the Organisation with relief items to handle such situations.

He said the Organisation had cleared major storm drains in the region and was engaging stakeholders on the re-engineering of some culverts and drains to prevent flooding.

Mr Bosson noted that unapproved structures on waterways remained a concern and said the new NADMO Act 2016 (Act 927) would soon be approved to grant the Organisation the needed Legislative Instrument to effectively deal with the situation.