Let's Not Spoil The Peace Process In The Korean Peninsula!

There are positive vibes from both the Republic Of Korea (ROK) and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) about finding solution to the crisis in the Korean Peninsula. Should it be implemented, it will be a huge relieve for Japan as well as the neighbouring countries. For the sake of regional and global peace, an agreement between ROK and DPRK is very much essential.

The US President Donald Trump is going to hold a historic meeting with DPEK's Supreme Leader, Marshal Kim Jong Un in May. The entire world is expecting a positive outcome from this meeting. Leaders of ROK and DPRK are showing genuine intentions of resolving the existing crisis at the earliest possible time.

My dearest friend, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has extensive knowledge on the Korean affairs. He has also been the Media Specialist of the DPRK embassy in Bangladesh since 1995. Choudhury also is the Bureau Chief of the official news agency of the DPRK - Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) for many years. In May 2012, I sat with him for an entire evening in Bangkok city, discussing various issues, including the crisis in the Korean Peninsula.

He said, DPRK always are in favour of peace, and they would accept any peace formula that won't go against the dignity and values of the people of DPRK. If the pre-condition of so-called denuclearization is pushed into the negotiation table, DPRK would certainly oppose to it. He added. "I know the people of DPRK and their sentiment. I have been with them as the Media Specialist since 1995. I have witnessed the great leadership qualities in Comrade Kim Jong Il. Also now I know about the magnificent leadership qualities of Marshal Kim Jong Un. He has a brilliant vision about his country and the people.

Though there are unjustified sanctions on the DPRK, and the US President Barack Obama may think he can kneel-down the great people of the DPRK through these sanctions; I can assure you, thar is not going to happen! Any undue pressure on Pyongyang will not bring any good result. But I know, President Obama is not going to adopt the right policy. He may continue hostilities on the DPRK. And for sure, DPRK does not care red-eyes of anyone. They are patriots. They are a sovereign nation. Anyone looking for peace in the Korean Peninsula, must accept and recognize the DPRK as a nuclear power. That is the most essential point. Without this, no peace formula will work."

Mr. Choudhury even spoke about his own formula of formation of a 'Koryo Union' comprising Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, for the sake of peace and prosperity in that part of the world. He believes, this formula of a Koryo Union will turn into a reality sooner or later.

Unfortunately, during this important timing, when the peace process is on, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is languishing in prison in Bangladesh.

