Ask The DCE: Our Decentralized Governance System Are Perfect But Its Appointment Has Failed Our Economic Development

Ghana often cry aloud ​over increasing unemployment rate and poor economic development within our cities and towns with much blames on the doorsteps of the Central government more preferably the President of the Nation. Ironically and unknowingly, we also tend to place most blames at the doorsteps of the MPs instead of the DCEs. Nonetheless the MP form part of the District Executive Committee of the Assembly.

​Inasmuch as we agree with such ​assertion above, we must not forget that the constitutional framework of our economic development governance is a decentralized one.

I will refer you to the constitutional duty of care of our District Assembly and ask a few simple thought-provoking questions to unfold the consistent failure of our District Chief Executives (DCEs) to design strategic economic development policies to govern the development of our assemblies; opening it up for more investor participation, creating more jobs and empowering more businesses.

From Chapter 20 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, i refer you to the following key areas for the discussion herein;

240 (1) Ghana shall have a system of local government and administration which shall, as far as practicable, be decentralized.

(3) Subject to this Constitution, a District Assembly shall be the highest political authority in the district, and shall have deliberative, legislative and executive powers.

​A District Assembly shall consist of the following members -

(a) one person from each local government electoral area within the district elected by universal adult suffrage;

​(b) the member or members of Parliament from the constituencies that fall within the area of authority of the District Assembly as members without the right to vote;(c) the District Chief Executive of the district; and

(d) other members not being more than thirty percent of all the members of the District Assembly, appointed by the President in consultation with the traditional authorities and other interest groups in the district.

​FUNCTIONS of District Assemblies: ​

245.Parliament shall, by law, prescribe the functions of District Assemblies which shall include -

(a) the formulation and execution of plans, programmes and strategies for the effective mobilization of the resources necessary for the overall development of the district;

(b) the levying and collection of taxes, rates, duties and fees.

​ONE OF THEIR SOURCES OF FUNDING: ​

(1) There shall be a fund to be known as the District Assemblies Common Fund.

(2) Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, Parliament shall annually make provision for the allocation of not less than five percent of the total revenues of Ghana to the District Assemblies for development; and the amount shall be paid into the District Assemblies Common Fund in quarterly installments.

(3) The moneys accruing to the district Assemblies in the Common Fund shall be distributed among all the District Assemblies on the basis of a formula approved by Parliament.

​The Thought Provoking Questions

Per 245 (a)​, we understand that the development of our districts lies in the responsibility of our District Assembly; mobilization of resources with the right formulation and execution of plans and strategies.

Q1. Looking at the development trend we have observed in our districts, What could be the problem of the failures of function of the Assemblies? Is it Incompetent Appointment of DCEs who have no experience in Economic Town Development Planning?

As at Now some Districts don't have clean drinking water & Light and Most haven't attracted private companies to set up branches and factories to create jobs and empower businesses in those districts.

Any district that fails to develop it's assembly will create no jobs and will be unable to empower SMEs in the district. This is because, a town with no light and good roads will never attract companies like banks, manufacturing or production companies etc to set up a branch or production site there.

When our District Assemblies fail to function, our assemblies suffer low employment, low economic activities, among many other inflationary phenomenal and this at the larger extend affects the global economic performance of Ghana's GDP and employment rate

The appointment of DCEs must be given a second look​. We need professionals or experienced developers who can drive or steer up economic development agenda at our district level as DCEs and not partisan appointment.

Most appropriately, we should either go for the election of DCE after an effective interview of aspirants or outsource the appointment of DCE to independent Consultants to recruit potential professionals for such position.

The reason why countries like America have succeeded in township development is because of the the structure of Their City Council within which the Mayor operates.

