Wassa Fiase Traditional Council Pays Courtesy Call On President Akufo Addo

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council have made a passionate appeal to His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana for the renaming of the four MMDA's within the Wassa Fiase Traditional area to reflect its traditional heritage and authority.

Acting President of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Nana Kwadu Kyerefo III mentioned this when he and other nine chiefs together with three MMDA's, Honourables Gilbert Ken ASMAH, MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Mozart K. Owu, MCE for Prestea Huni-Valley and Wilson Arthur, DCE for Wassa East District paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday 4th, April, 2018 at the Jubilee House, Accra.

We wish that Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly shall be renamed and called Wassa Fiase Central Municipal Assembly, Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly be renamed Wassa Fiase West Municipal Assembly, Wassa East District Assembly renamed Wassa Fiase East District and Mpohor District Assembly to also be called Wassa Fiase Mpohor District Assembly.

Nana Kwadu Kyerefo III further commended the President for keeping true to his words regarding his free Senior High School policy to Ghanaians during the 2016 campaign period, a move which has led to a massive increment in enrolment at the various schools across the country, we also thank you for the assurance of peace and Justice to the good people of Ghana.

In the area of one District one Factory policy, we wish to propose to your high office for the urgent revamping of the Bonsa Tyre Factory and Aboso Glass Factory, which we believe will go a long way to help in the area of job creation for the teeming youth, the sealing of the Benso-Bonsa road was not left out of discussion.

He said he together with his colleagues were highly impressed with the spate of development by the President barely a year and a half in office, "We are so far impressed with the growth of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and we are ready to team up with your hardworking representative, Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah, You made the right choice for us and we are blessed to have him as our MCE" he said.

Nana Kwadu Kyerefo III, could not hide his joy with the recent upgrading of some districts to Municipal status within Wassa Fiase Traditional area, and further also pledged their support to government at all times.

“We are at any point in time ready to support you in bringing development to the people. We are ready to support you in the acquisition and release of land to support the development of the people, he noted.

The leader of delegation, Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah, MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem thanked the President for granting the delegation such an audience, he commended him again for facilitating the construction of the Ahwetieso to Tarkwa road which was awarded to a contractor on 23rd March, 2018 and construction works have since commenced. He further appealed to the President to consider the ban on small scale mining, putting in place all the necessary legal backings and environmental friendly conditionalities, he said.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE hinted that his outfit have since submitted proposals to the appropriate quarters for the execution of some programmes, policies and projects by the Assembly in the coming days. Key among them include the expansion of Infrastructure at Benso Senior High Technical School, Reconstruction of 60 kilometer Apimanim to Bogoso junction road, donation of twenty acres of land by Apinto Divisional Council for the expansion of the Tarkwa Midwifery Training School into an ultra modern status and the expansion of facilities at George Grant University of Mines and Technology with the support of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council donating twenty six acres of land.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the Chiefs for believing and supporting his government, he accounted for the significant role played by the Traditional authorities in the local government sector, urging them not to relent on their assistance to government at all times.

With just Sixteen months into office, my government have demonstrated its readiness to providing social intervention programmes and projects for the larger benefit of all citizens. "Every body who has eyes and very honest will attest to it that my administration is highly on course with just sixteen months into office"

According to the President all the concerns tabled by the Chiefs were noted down and the necessary action there of shall be executed without delay. Touching on the Bonsa Tyre and Aboso Glass Factories; he pointed out that he has personally visited the two Factories and giant steps are underway to bring them back to life.

With the issue of renaming the four MMDA's I want your MCE, Gilbert to notify the Local Government Minister by means of Proposal and we shall take it from there, "I don't think this should be a problem at all, it is renaming and not creation of new Districts. President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his belief and confidence in Hon Gilbert Asmah. I am very happy that you (Wassa Fiase Chiefs) have attested to the fact that he is doing a good job in your Municipality; I humbly urge you all to work in harmony in achieving a common goal for the development of Wassaman and Ghana at large, he added.

The Chiefs later presented two kente clothes and two native sandals to H.E Nana Akufo-Addo who expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture.