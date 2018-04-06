E/R NPP Election: Jerry Osei Poku, Kissi, Two Others To Contest Unopposed

Four out of the 25 aspirants who filed to contest for various positions in the upcoming Eastern Regional Delegates Congress will contest solo in their respective positions following the decision of the vetting committee to disqualify two aspirants and the decision of two other aspirants to withdraw from the race.

Jerry Osei Poku, the incumbent regional youth organizer who is seeking re-election is the only one who filed to contest for the Regional Youth Organizer position. However Mr. Paul Amaning, a 37years old business man and Eric Dannsa Appiah who were vying for the Regional Chairman and Regional Treasurer positions were disqualified after the vetting panel found them ‘unworthy’ to contest for their respective positions per the election’s guidelines and the party’s constitution.

The disqualification of the two leaves their only contenders Kingston Akomeng Kissi, the incumbent chairman and Ben Kumi Larbi, the incumbent treasurer to contest unchallenged in the Regional Chairman and Regional Treasurer positions respectively.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Regional Secretary Prince Aboagye and one Kwarteng Stephen who filed to contest for the Regional Secretary and Regional Assistant Secretary Positions respectively have all withdrawn from the race.

This gives the incumbent Assistant Secretary Nana Yaw Papin the opportunity to seek for re-election unchallenged while a private businessman Jeff Konadu Addo faces it off with a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, Buckman Akuffo in the regional secretary position.

Speaking to Kwasi Frimpong after the vetting, Chairman of the Regional Election Committee and a Member of the Council of State Paa Kofi Ansong stated that the reasons behind the disqualification of the two are grounded in the party’s constitution and the guidelines governing the election. Though he refused to outline the specific reasons behind the disqualification, he emphasized that their decision is legal and called on all aspirants to cooperate with the regional elections committee for a successful and peaceful electioneering processes.

Mr. Tony Osei-Adjei, Regional Electoral & Research Officer and Secretary to the Regional Elections Committee who confirmed the final list of qualified candidates to Kwasi Frimpong stated that for the Chairmanship position Hon. Kiston Akomeng Kissi goes unopposed. The first Vice Chairman position has incumbent Alhaji Umar Bodinga facing off with immediate past Constituency Chairman of the New Juabeng South Constituency, Oteng Adu Michael.

The Second Vice Chairman position has Richard Twum Barimah battling it with former regional organizer Seth Otchere and former MP for the Lower West Akyem Constituency James Appietu-Ankrah whiles Buckman Akuffo and Jeff Konadu Addo battle for the Regional Secretary position. Nana Yaw Papin, Ben Kumi Larbi and Jerry Osei - poku go unopposed for the Assistant Secretary Position Treasurer and the regional Youth Organizer positions respectively.

He added that incumbent Organizer Kwame Appiah Kodua will face off with former regional youth organizer and former regional deputy organiser Yusif Yonah Ahmed with Fati Vondolie, Mercy Amo Darkoah and Josephine Sampson battling for the Women Organizer position while five candidates; Hussien Mohammed Fadilu, Alhaji Suraju Osman, Yakubu Mohammed, Kassim Alhassan, Sualihu Mohammed. Sualihu fight for the Nasara Coordinator position.