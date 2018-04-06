Love Foundation Club To Mark International Day For Street Children At Darkuman

Love Foundation Club is set to celebrate this year’s International Day for Street Children on the streets of Darkuman-Accra. The event which comes off on 12th April every year turns to be the most special and outstanding events Love Foundation Club embarks on. The NGO which is made of some young people coming from across Ghana and other parts of Africa seeks to save children living on our streets. The foundation has over the years embarked on some philanthropic events and projects such as their popular ‘Giving Projects’, ‘Street Diaries’, ‘The Street Matters’ among many others.

The International Day for the Street Child is a day that provides a platform for the millions of street children around the world to speak out so that their rights cannot be ignored. The foundation whose main aim is provide solutions to the needs or problems of street children in line with other international bodies have given special attention on the problems of the girl child on the street. The foundation believes these children especially young girls need a voice and need to be heard by the international community.

Identifying the most pressing issues of these street children and working on them, the foundation during this year’s special day for the children will be providing sanitary pads for approximately thousand young girls on the streets of Darkuman and its environs in Accra. Due to the daily activities of the young girls on the streets, they are sometimes troubled with menstrual odour, itching or other discomfort when they are in their menses and cannot afford to buy sanitary pads.

The foundation will just as she always does fete the street children, give out some items such as clothes, toiletries, assorted food and drinks among others. The day will be graced by the attendance of great personalities like Akorfa Daniella the Miss International Africa 2017 and Marcus Anafu (CEO, Love Foundation Club), Dr. Alberta Amissah (CEO, Airee Pads). The event is also supported by Twyla Studios, Airee Pads, PopCorn Crew, Airlly Heritages and Empire Ushering Services, The Butterfly Effect.

International Day for Street Children is a unique opportunity for the world to focus attention on children who are surviving, coping and growing up in public spaces. These are children whose rights are violated every day. The more we collectively see these children who need to be rescued or helped, the more we save lives and talents.

The foundation thus calls on other humanitarian organizations and the general public to support this mission by coming on board in rescuing these children from the odds they suffer on our streets. Supports and donations are welcome in by contacting the Public Relations Officer of the foundation on +233242509275 or via the email thelovefc.gmail.com.