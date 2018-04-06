CLOGSAG Executives Disown Rev. Isaac Asante Wiafe

The Eastern Regional Executive Committee of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called on the public to desist from doing any business with Rev. Isaac Asante Wiafe in the name of the Association.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Foster Akpoka, the Regional Secretary CLOGSAG, said Rev Wiafe is currently, neither the Regional Chairman nor a member of the Association.

'Rev Wiafe has been suspended as a member of CLOGSAG since January 31,' the statement said, adding that, members of the Association, especially those in the Eastern Region, should take note and act accordingly.

GNA