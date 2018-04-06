Cybersecurity Expert Urges ISOC To Establish Championship Award Scheme

Mr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the National Cybersecurity Adviser, has urged the Internet Society Ghana Chapter (ISOC Ghana), to establish a championship award for tertiary students, who excel within the internet ecosystem in the country.

He said such an award scheme, which would aim at recognising the works of outstanding students within the internet ecosystem, would go a long way to serve as an encouragement for students, young researchers and scientists to work harder.

'In every endeavour, we need champions. In every aspect of human life, we need people who would commit, who may have to sacrifice, who may have to take the difficult routes, just because they want to make things happen for the benefit of the others,' Mr Antwi-Besiako remarked in his presentation at a public forum in Accra.

The forum dubbed 'Cybersecurity in Ghana Solutions and Challenges' was organised by ISOC Ghana.

It was attended by over 70 participants drawn from industry, corporate entities, security organisations, academia, civil society organisations and the public.

He recommended that ISOC Ghana seek assistance from corporate entities for the establishment of the Annual Best Student Award within the Internet Ecosystem; adding that recognition was key in developing champions.

He said such champions would be honoured during the annual national cybersecurity week celebration.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako urged students, young researchers and scientists to envisage how they would become icons within the internet ecosystem and also in the eyes of the community.

He hailed Professor Nii Narku Quaynor, the Chairman of ISOC Ghana, who is globally recognised as the Father of Internet in Africa, for his outstanding performance within the internet ecosystem.

He encouraged students to learn from those who had excelled in the internet ecosystem; so that they could eventually become champions too.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako's presentation was followed by a panel discussion; of which members were Mr Eric Akomeah, Director of Operations at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA); Mr Marcus K. G. Adomey, President ISOC Ghana; Mr Philemon Hini, Cyber Analyst at the e-Crime Bureau and Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, Director, IT, National Communications Authority.

Mr Adomey said the forum forms part their first quarter event for this year.

Professor Nii Narku Quaynor, the Chairman of ISOC Ghana, who moderated the panel discussion, reminded IT experts that no matter how they worked hard, the cyber-criminals would try to work around it; declaring that 'they want you to fall into their traps'.

He said knowledge does not stay in books; adding that 'the best repository of knowledge is in the community'.

The ISOC Ghana Chapter is a certified chapter of the Internet Society (ISOC), which is a non-profit organisation dedicated to ensuring open development, evolution and use of the internet for the benefit of people throughout the world.