Students Advised To Be Cautious On Electrical Gadgets

Students in second cycle schools have been advised to be cautious in the handling of electrical gadgets in their dormitories.

They should also desist from playing with electrical appliances and other acts that could cause fire outbreaks in their schools.

Mr Francis Oti Boateng, the District Chief Executive for Asante Akim North, who made the call said government was worried about recent spate of fire outbreaks in senior high schools in the country.

He was addressing students and staff of the Agogo State College, after inspecting damage caused by the recent fire outbreak in the school, which destroyed property in one of the boys' dormitories.

Mr Boateng on behalf of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) donated 46 pieces of student mattresses and other items to the affected students and urged them to be disciplined and obedient to the authority of the school to enable them to successfully complete their courses.

Mr Boateng also urged the teachers and other stakeholders in education in the area to play their parts well to promote quality education delivery and outcomes in the district.

Mr Nicholas Budu, Assistant Headmaster of the school, thanked the assembly for the support.

GNA

By Charles Tawiah, GNA