MMDCEs, MMDCDs Sensitized On LEAP

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has held a day's sensitisation workshop for stakeholders to equip them on the operations and processes of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme to enhance its implementation.

The workshop was also to enhance collaboration and transparency in the implementation of the LEAP Programme, which is designed to reduce poverty in the country.

It was attended by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and their Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs) from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who opened the workshop in Tamale, said the LEAP Programme had undergone significant improvement and required further improvement adding 'LEAP cannot continue to be only a hand-out but a hand-up to beneficiary households.'

The LEAP Programme began in 2008 and it targets orphans and vulnerable children, persons with severe disability without productive capacity, the elderly 65 years and above without source of support and extremely poor pregnant women with infants under one year.

The Programme currently covers all districts in the country with 213,044 beneficiary households, which translates to about 937,904 individuals, where a one-member household, two-member household, three-member household and four or more member household received GHc64, GHc76, GHc88 and GHc106 cash transfers bi-monthly in that order.

Madam Afisah Djaba said the government was restructuring the LEAP Programme adding 'The new direction will seek to make the programme better and its impact sustainable on beneficiary households.'

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister urged all MMDCEs and MMDCDs to consolidate efforts and take the LEAP Programme to greater heights.

Mr Mohammed Hashmin, Dean of MMDCEs in the Northern Region pledged the support of the MMDCEs and MMDCDs in the regions to the implementation of the LEAP Programme to ensure success.

GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA