Western North Petitioners Pushing For A Separate Region

Accra, April 05, GNA - The Chiefs and people of the Western North of the Western Region, Thursday, restated their petition for zoning their area into another region to facilitate the socio-economic development there.

They turned up in their numbers before the Commission of Inquiry into the creation of new Regions to demonstrate their seriousness, and excitedly cheered on their spokespersons who justified their stance to the Commissioners.

The Commission is holding public hearings at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Following the inauguration of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, October, 19, 2017, the Commission started its work with consultations with chiefs and opinion leaders who had presented their petitions to the President.

It has also visited the Regions where the petitions emanated from and consulted with the people there.

They are the Western, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Volta.

The Commission is tasked to assess the merits or otherwise of the petitioners and advice the Council of State, accordingly, in line with Article five of the 1992 Constitution.

GNA