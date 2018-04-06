Parliament To Wage “Moral War” Against Sexual Abuse In SHS

Parliament’s committee on education is the latest to wade into calls for what it calls waging “moral war” against sex abuse in Senior High Schools (SHS).

The committee is unhappy about such development at Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region following reports that the situation widespread in other schools.

Peter Kotoe Notsu, a ranking member of the committee, said people have to be morally upright as a country.

“Teachers needs to be talked to and people should be exposed whenever these issues come up in our society so that we eliminate the bad nuts in society,” he said.

A Pandora’s Box has been opened following sexual abuse revelations in the Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS).

A lot of the parents who called into Nhyira FM Thursday morning spoke of their children’s harrowing experiences in some schools in the Ashanti Region.

The public reactions follow news that a special committee which investigated allegations of sexual misconduct against some teachers at the School has found eight of them guilty.

The special committee was set up by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the allegations of inappropriate sexual advances on the students by some teachers.

Dr Yaw Adutwum, Deputy Education Minister

A Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, Wednesday told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show the police must arrest the teachers and bring criminal charges against them.

He said the suspensions were not sufficient since their actions if proven, border on criminality.

But the Akatsi North MP cautioned the GES to be fair in punishing accused teachers.

Mr Notsu advised that all avenues are exhausted before sanctions are meted out.

“We have a meeting next week and we are hoping the Minister will brief us since we have the report in the public domain. There should not be a rush in punishing people, further investigations need to be conducted.

“We want due process to be followed...we will look at the recommendations of the committee and act accordingly,” he said.

He also challenged the GES to look beyond Ejisuman SHS, if authorities are serious about rooting out such criminal acts from schools.