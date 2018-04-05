On US Military Deal: Akufo-Addo Turns Heat On "Hypocrites"

The president Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned what he says is the “unspeakable hypocrisy” that has attended the consideration and ratification of the 2018 Ghana-US military cooperation agreement.

In a televised broadcast to break his long silence on the matter, the president said some front-line politicians are wallowing in the “largesse of the US and at the same time promoting anti-American sentiment to a populist constituency.”

Such persons he said are “running with the hares and hunting with the hounds” in a matter that has left the country divided.

Hazards of democracy

In the heat of the controversy and the mammoth demonstrations over the matter, the president said he was confronted by an unnamed friend who suggested he could easily have avoided the hazards of democracy by following his predecessor president, who decided to sign in secret earlier agreements with the US.

While the suggestion by the friend sounded reasonable, the president said his belief in democracy and the faith he has in Ghanaians will not allow him to sign and keep in secret such an important agreement.

His predecessors, Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama had signed earlier military agreements with the US in 1998 and 2015 but did not bring same to Parliament for approval and ratification.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah