Bombande May Be Suffering from Cognitive Dissonance

It was all to be expected that Mr. Emmanuel Bombande, the former Mahama-appointed Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, would come swinging recklessly and fanatically on behalf of his former boss and generous benefactor. But, of course, to imperiously assert that the most recent Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) signed between Ghana and the United States of America, by the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) Administration, on March 23, 2018, cannot be favorably compared to that which was signed by President John Dramani Mahama, on or about September 4, 2015, because, somehow the former compact, namely, the Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA), is “debasing” of the Sovereignty of Ghanaians, constitutes the height of arrogance. It is also inexcusably preposterous and obscene (See “2018 Defense Deal Debasing to Ghanaian Spirit” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 4/3/18).

It is indefensibly preposterous because the former Deputy Foreign Minister roundly and exclusively predicates the legitimacy of the 2015 DCA pact, that was signed by then-President Mahama with the Obama Administration, in the wake of the outbreak of the Ebola Virus in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, without critically examining the comparative contents of the same vis-à-vis the Akufo-Addo-ratified EMSCA. But what I find to be even more scandalous is Mr. Bombande’s implicit assertion that since the DCA was signed by then-President Mahama in the heat of the Ebola Virus outbreak, or in an emergency situation, somehow, it was perfectly legitimate for Mr. Mahama to have ridden roughshod over the constitutional oversight rights of Ghana’s Parliament. Indeed, as Mr. Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-Publisher of the New Crusading Guide, aptly observes, it was actually the 2015 DCA pact that sought to consent to the creation of an American Military Base in Ghana, for the protection of US citizens and installations and other facilities in the West African sub-region.

In sum, if any Ghanaian pact-signing leader lacked good judgment and/or critical-thinking skills, Mr. Baako clearly seems to imply, it was President John Dramani Mahama, and not President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the astute and methodical legal light, who meticulously and systematically followed the dictates of the highest and/or most authoritative legal document of the land, The Constitution. If the leaders of the National Democratic Congress, then the ruling party, were so jealous and respectful of the Sovereignty, Integrity and Dignity of the Ghanaian people, they would not have been so “loosely” willing to sacrifice the Sovereignty of our nation without a single parliamentary debate. To be certain, unlike the dignified and legally circumspect manner in which President Akufo-Addo went about the ratification of EMSCA, President Mahama and his NDC associates and cronies literally, facilely, hurriedly and unwisely prostituted Ghana’s Sovereignty under the guise and patently false pretext of humanitarianism.

If Mr. Bombande really thinks and believes that in auctioning off the inalienable constitutional rights of Ghanaian citizens and their legitimately elected parliamentary representatives, Mr. Mahama was actually engaged in jealously guarding the same, I have absolutely no doubt in my mind, whatsoever, that the former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister may be in dire need of psychiatric examination and treatment. Needless to say, those who live in straw huts ought to be extremely careful not to play with match boxes.

