Why Must African Leaders Stop Depending On Foreign Aid

How much foreign aid does the US government gives to Africa? Frankly speaking, the American government provides a huge amount of foreign aid to Africa than any country in the world.

But through political strategy over more than 40 billion dollars (31 billion pounds) leaves the continent every year, according to research that challenges misleading perceptions of foreign aid for Africa.

According to a research African countries received $162bn in the year 2015, in aid, and personal remittance but in the same year, $203bn was taken from the continent.

The US foreign aid to Africa dates back to the 1960’s as independence swept through Africa and the United States sought strategic alliances to counter the influence of the Soviet Union.

Once, Africa depends on foreign aid from Europe and America, the leaders became docile, obeying and listening to what European and American leaders tell them.

In other words, while African leaders are ruling Africa, they are also being ruled by European and American leaders.

This article will give readers both the basic and ultimate reasons African leaders have no respect in the eyes of foreign leaders and above all are scared to challenge or accuse the European and American governments whenever they commit any crime in Africa.

In my country of birth, Ghana, there is a proverb which says: “You don’t have to bite the fingers that feed you, and also if your hand is in someone’s mouth don’t knock on the head of the person because he will bite you."

The US government doesn’t assist any country in this world financially for nothing. There is always a meaning to everything they do in regard to their financial assistance.

One of their plans is testing bio-weapons in Africa because the continent has the weakest security and porous borders. And the fact that the financial aid ends into the pockets of the corrupt African leaders they find it very hard to confront the US government when they commit any medical crime in Africa.

In this way, how do you expect Jacob Zuma of South Africa, Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson of Liberia, Alpha Condé of Guinea, Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone etc, of challenging the US government after testing Ebola in West Africa?

They have no power to do that because the aid from the US government holds them and renders them impotent to act. In fact, foreign aid to Africa has affected the continent in such a bad way that the impact is very serious. The leaders don't suffer it's the poor masses so they don't care at all.

Like Africa, the US government assists many countries in Asia. You can’t take America’s money without doing what they tell you. Just the beginning of this new year, the US government has warned the Pakistan government that the US funding will come to an end because they support terrorism.

Joel Savage, Ghanaian-Belgian Journalist