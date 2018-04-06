Kumasi Metro Punishes 30 Sanitation Offenders

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has signalled strong enforcement of its environmental sanitation bye-laws as it begins arresting and prosecuting offenders.

Over the last six months, 30 such offenders had been punished by the courts.

Each of them served time in prison - spend one month, doing the routine of clearing garbage in selected areas of the metropolis.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a massive clean-up exercise organized in Kumasi by the assembly and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

This formed part of measures to prevent flooding - to save lives and property amid the warning the Meteorological Service Department that there would be heavy rains, this year.

For hours, the people removed silt and cleared garbage that had blocked gutters and drains running across Danyame, TUC and South Suntreso.

The exercise would be extended to some other areas including Santasi-Anyinam, Abrepo, Anloga Junction and Atafoa.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi repeated that all structures built on waterways were going to be levelled.

They were determined to keep the city tidy and restore it to its former beautiful scenery.

He called for everybody to accept to do the right things - stop littering and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and said, that would not be allowed to continue.