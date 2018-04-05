Owusu Bempah Warns NPP Against JUJU

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has warned that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government could lose the 2020 election if some of its appointees continue to seek solace in juju (Black power).

Speaking to Roman Fada on Atinka FM' Mid-morning Show, “Adwuma oo” Wednesday, Rev. Owusu Bempah disclosed that some appointees at the Jubilee House have abandoned the NPP's “The Battle is the Lord's” message, and are now consulting black power to seek favor from President Nana Addo- Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said he will personally inform the president about the unholy actions of some of his appointees. “When I meet the President, I will tell him about this juju thing and urge him to call these appointees to order,” he told Roman Fada.

He further explained that, spiritually, the NPP is in a 'comfortable lead' as far as the 2020 election is concerned, but warned that, the result could change if the NPP appointees continue to dabble in juju.

Reverend Owusu Bempah said the NDC under president John Mahama, lost the favor of God due to some of these evil deeds and that the same fate will befall the NPP if they consult juju, instead of God.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has a genuine love for God hence his massive victory in the 2016 election and charged all his appointees to emulate him by seeking God's first.

-atinkaonline