Harrowing Revelations Following Ejisuman SHS Sex Scandal

It seems a Pandora's Box has been opened following sexual abuse revelations in the Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS).

A lot of the parents who called into Nhyira FM Thursday morning spoke of their children's harrowing experiences in some schools in the Ashanti Region.

The public reactions follow news that a special committee which investigated allegations of sexual misconduct against some teachers at the School has found eight of them guilty.

The special committee was set up by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the allegations of inappropriate sexual advances on the students by some teachers.

The scandal broke after over ten female students at the school claimed they were forced by some of the teachers to stroke their manhood until they ejaculate.

The students alleged that was a form of punishment by the teachers.

Some parents who claim to have withdrawn their wards from Ejisuman SHS due to sexual abuse also shared their experiences.

One of them recounted how one of the teachers indicted in the Ejisuman SHS report had played a go-between his daughter and another teacher at Juaso SHS.

He challenged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to look beyond Ejisuman SHS if authorities are serious about rooting out such criminal acts from schools.

“My daughter was a student at Ejisuman and one Saturday, I paid her a visit. I was accosted and denied access into the school by a stoutly built man, who I later learnt was the Physical Education teacher,” he narrated.

According to him, he got someone to call him a female tutor in whose care he had left his daughter.

“I was taken aback when she came and told me that my daughter had taken an exeat to go home,” he recounted.

The frustrated father said he waited the whole Saturday but never saw his daughter. On Sunday evening he saw someone dropping her off.

“She confessed to me that the PE teacher, affectionately called Strongman introduced her to another teacher at Juaso and she has since been sleeping at his end over the weekends.

“She had new clothes, a mobile phone and four SIM cards in her backpack. I had to immediately remove her from the school,” he disclosed.

At a recent Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting, an angry mother narrated her daughter's harrowing experience.

“Due to the treatment meted out to my daughter by one of the teachers, she was hospitalized and I had to part with a lot of money,” she alleged.

She said the school never got back to her although she reported the incident to them.

Many other parents with wards in other schools in the Region told Nhyira FM the Ejisuman incident is just a tip of the iceberg.

They claim similar incident is going on and they need assistance from journalist to investigate them.

-Myjoyonline