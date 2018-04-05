Ejisuman SHS Sex Scandal: Headmistress Removed

The Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has directed that the interdicted teachers should not be allowed to teach again until their cases are finally determined.

“They cannot and should not [teach] until the investigation is concluded and action is taken,” he stated on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) is ensuring that some victims who are final year students write their final exam without any intimidation.

There were reports some students were threatened after they reported and made an appearance at the investigative committee.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim