Ray Charles Clears The Airwaves In Kumasi

Radio presenting and its production, is to impart information, education and also entertain the society it serves.

But due to reasons known and unbeknown, radio in Ghana has become some form of disaster instead of blessings.

Long before the proliferations of radio stations in Ghana, radio was seen and taken as one of the greatest means of the dissemination of information and knowledge.

This was arguably so, because of the professionalism, precision and decorum with which presenters held their duties as well as themselves.

Fast forward to the current airwaves and one would attest to the fact that, radio in Ghana has lost some amount of weight, as with regards to international standards. And who is to blame?

Some radio stations have done well by setting the pace with respect to their content and programming, while some others are copying instead of establishing their own production footprint within the media landscape.

Who loses in the case, is it the listener, the radio station, the advertiser or the nation?

Radio is the ‘theatre of the mind’, and as such there should be a well concerted effort in bringing on board professionals who have the capacity to deliver relevant content from the console right to the mast.

In doing so, the airwaves would be awash with quality content that would push the art of presenting and production to some steps higher towards international standards, for Ghana as a nation to enjoy her listenership.

Ray Charles, a radio presenter in Kumasi had this to say while lamenting over the state of radio affairs, as far as radio in the Ashanti regional capital is concerned.

“I am more and more convinced that to make an impact in the radio business in Kumasi, you need to have influencers in your team”.

As to why he said: “This is because the listeners are picky on who and what to listen to as they are attracted by names and certain programmes. I believe in blending talents but note that the setting is totally different in Kumasi”.

In his assertion, while explaining his case study he said: “At least have 5 media influencers if you want to survive the saturated market. For the purpose of this discussion, I am using Silver FM, Boss Fm and Otec FM as a case study”.

Naming the radio stations that he thinks have done some good work Ray, categorically said: “When Sir Joe Laka and his team moved to Boss FM, it’s an undeniable fact that their listenership grew and I am sure it reflected in their returns too”.

And taking Otec FM as an example, “They have a strong morning show because of influencers like Mr. Kusi Boafo and Mr. Yaw Sebeh as permanent resource. Silver FM is very loud in the afternoon and it’s all because of King Eben.

“If you understand the dynamics, you will surely survive in Kumasi. Who is even a media influencer? A Media Influencer is someone who has established credibility with access to a large audience and can persuade listeners and others by virtue of their authenticity and reach”.

In concluding his remarks, Ray Charles then reiterated that “The radio business is a capital intensive investment, so its survival, growing and profit making is tantamount to the objectives stated”.

So until then, if pragmatic approach is not taken in amending the abnormalities on the airwaves, the Ghanaian airwaves or the radio landscape will continue to shake, quake and brake in principle.