Difficult Situation In Pakistan

The next general election in Pakistan is scheduled to be held this year. As the election is approaching, there are still uncertainties amongst the the Pakistanis in drawing a conclusion about the next ruling party because of several factors. As to now, the possible candidates are Tehrek-e-Insaf leader and former cricketer star Imran Khan and former military ruler Parvez Musharraf. But no one knows yet,who would be nominated from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (nawaz) and their political rival Pakistan People Party.

Following ouster of Nawaz Sharif both from the post of the Prime Minister and from the top most position in his party. Political analyst aren't clear finding the 'right ' replacement of Mr. Sharif. Most of the family members of the 'Sharif Dynasty' are facing corruption allegations. So, most possibly, someone from outside the home of Nawaz would get party's nomination.

On the other end, Pakistan Peoples Party is suffering badly because of cold-war between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari. While Asif is known as the most corrupt individual, his son Bilawal is portrayed as a playboy. Under such circumstances, leadership of this party may go into the hands of real Bhuttos,such as daughter of Murtaja Bhutto from the hands of de facto Bhutto like Bilawal. In this case, Pakistan would get another strong and patriotic female leader at the political forefront.

Analysts say,a change of leadership in the Pakistan Peoples Party would actually create a bright prospect for this party in returning to power.

This author is a political and defence analyst and worked in the United Nations.