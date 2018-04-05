Ghana Beyond Aid -The Interventionist Factor

‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ is a new paradigm shifts were government will only borrow for capital investment and not recurrent obligation. President Akuffo Addo resuming office has promise to shift from economy dependence to economy independence. Ghana beyond aid has been given a global attention by all head of state especially in Africa. Africa countries have bought in that idea to be more self independence.

When Africa leaders gather all what they talk about is how Africa can be more economical independence. Speaking on various platforms, the president emphasized the need to utilize our own resource, promote our local goods. This reminds me of the words of late President Nkrumah at the Independence Declaration on the eve of 6th March, 1957 at the Old Polo Grounds, ‘the Blackman is capable of managing its own affairs’

The dependence factor (political, economical, social, religion) have slaved the mindset of black man in managing its own affairs. Faith communities in Africa look for aid or support on how they can build their church etc.Most of the faith communities schools, hospital and banks are all aid which is not in the best interest of the country. Is Ghana History a dependence factor? What do these faith communities tell the whites when they meet them?

Ghana beyond aid shall be a pan Africa message telling the rest of the world that the black man is capable of managing its own affairs. This three letter word shall also mean the sovereign Ghanaians are the real partner, builders, founders of the country and no other organization or nation.The Ghanaian citizen shall develop their own country.

Ghana beyond aid addresses economic giant countries that Ghana is not a ‘shithole and even when there is a cut of level aid to Africa, we can still survive.

The Interventionist factor

Ghana beyond aid is not just a slogan, rhyme but rather a strategic visionary framework backed by both short and long term plan. The old Ghana era were leaders depended on foreign aid or assistance has finally come to an end. The interventionist factor refers to faith communities that has strive very hard to fast, pray for the country. For them God has married Ghana and there is hope. This interventionist cried, waited for God to redeem Ghana out from the hands of the enemy. This interventionist cried for God to establish the Kingdom on earth where he (Jehovah) will reign and rule in the affairs of men. Thus to say, any government that comes to power and lean not on the understanding of men but God shall surely succeed. There may be challenges but whatever the vision is it shall surely come to pass.

Pillars of Ghana Beyond Aid

The new paradigm shift of capital investment mainly touch on revenue or domestic resource mobilization, expenditure management, finance management and the last is the creation of opportunities which require further resources.

On the revenue management part, there are processes to improve tax revenue including the improvement in the tax regime as well as compliance. Policies are set in place

With the expenditure management, government has rolled out policy to put in policy regarding procurement that will ensure value for money.

Office of Special Prosecutor is also one part that plays a key role in economic management. Stakeholders will account for all that took place during their term of office.

This is to ensure that corruption is minimized to the barest minimum and save the country the millions of cedis that end up in private pockets.

